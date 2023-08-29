Destroyed TOS-1A “Solntsepek”: aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine powerfully hit the Russians

Lesya Leshchenko19:54, 29.08.23

In addition, one area of ​​concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment was hit.

Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the day delivered seven strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian invaders and four – on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening summary.

“During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces inflicted seven strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and four – on the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems. During the day, units of the missile forces and artillery hit one area of ​​concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and a heavy flamethrower system of salvo fire TOS-1A “Solntsepek” of the enemy,” the report says.

Also, the General Staff was informed that during the day the enemy launched five missile and 47 air strikes, made 48 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements.

