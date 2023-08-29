Defenders raise Ukrainian flag near Oleshky on left bank of Kherson Oblast

29 AUGUST 2023

FLAG OVER DACHAS ON THE LEFT BANK OF THE DNIEPER, SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO PUBLISHED BY KONSTANTIN RYZHENKO

The Ukrainian flag was raised by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast – over the district of Dachi that is now a “grey zone”. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden – ed.]

Source: Kherson-based news outlet Most; Kherson journalist Kostiantyn Ryzhenko

Details: A video of the raising of the Ukrainian flag was posted online.





The military noticed a flagpole with a Ukrainian trident on one of the buildings on the territory of the Shliakhovyk cooperative dacha community and decided to raise the flag over it. [A cooperative dacha community is an association of persons, each of whom has a dacha plot within the same territory – ed.]

The flag was raised to the Ukrainian national anthem by soldiers named Andrii and Ivan.

They wanted to “make it clear to the Russian invaders that the Ukrainian land they invaded will eventually be liberated from under their control”.

Quote from Ryzhenko: “On the left bank, near Oleshky, our military solemnly planted the flag of Ukraine with the national anthem.”

Details: The Ukrainian flag is flying over dachas located between Antonivka and Oleshky.

Ivan who raised the flag said that behind them is the Antonivka Road Bridge.

Dachi on the bank of the Dnipro River

GOOGLE MAPS

The Antonivka Road Bridge connecting two banks of the Dnipro River was destroyed in the process of Kherson’s liberation in the autumn of 2022.

