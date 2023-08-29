Katerina Chernovol22:56, 29.08.23

China has officially approved the new geographical maps. It is noteworthy that on them part of the territory of Russia is recognized as the territory of the PRC itself.

In the new release of geographical maps for 2023, the Chinese state-owned website “Cartographic Service of Standard Maps” designated Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island as entirely Chinese territory.

This fact was not missed by the Russian propaganda channels. In particular, the RBC publication writes that Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island “remained a disputed territory between Russia and China over the past 100 years.

“In 2008, the countries entered into an agreement, dividing the island in half, but this is not indicated on the new maps in China,” the material says.

Google maps now show this territory as part of the Russian Federation (Khabarovsk Territory).

