British Embassy Kyiv

🇺🇦 Напередодні Дня пам’яті захисників України пані Посол Великої Британії Дама Мелінда Сіммонс та аташе з питань оборони комодор авіації Пітер Крекрофт поклали квіти до Стіни народної пам’яті в Києві на знак пошани до військових чоловіків і жінок, які загинули відбиваючи незаконну агресію Росії.

Їхні героїчні вчинки є свідченням того, що українці ніколи не піддадуться гніту і завжди стоятимуть за свободу.

🇬🇧 On the eve of Remembrance Day for Defenders of Ukraine British Ambassador Dame Melinda Simmons and British Defence Attaché Air Commodore Peter Cracroft paid their respects to the fallen Ukrainian servicemen and servicewomen who have died fighting off the illegal aggression of Russia.

Their heroic deeds are testimony that Ukrainians will never submit to oppression and will always stand for freedom.

StandWithUkraine #ГероямСлава

📝 Пані Посол Великої Британії в Україні Дама Мелінда Сіммонс отримала записку від пса Патрона:

🔑 “Це ключ від України. Завжди можете приходити без попередження. Відчиняйте своїм ключем”.

“ОМГ, дякую! Прийду!”, – відповіла пані Посол.

📝 Mrs. Ambassador of the United Kingdom in Ukraine Lady Melinda Simmons received a note from the dog Patron:

🔑 “This is the key to Ukraine. You can always come without warning. Get open with your key”.

“Oh my gosh, thank you! I will be there! “, – answered the Lady Ambassador.

“Якщо країну відбудовує весь народ, а не лише чоловіча половина, то потенціал України є безмежним”, – написала у прощальному блозі пані Посол Великої Британії в Україні Дама Мелінда Сіммонс 🇬🇧🤝🇺🇦.

🔸 Я поставила перед собою за мету визначити один – лише один – пріоритет, який допоможе забезпечити майбутнє: Україна повинна створити більше можливостей для жінок.

🔸 Роль жінок змінюється. Вони служать у Збройних силах України, зокрема й на передовій. Жінки розміновують території. Вони відбудовують школи. Країна починає розуміти внесок, який може зробити ціла половина її населення.

🔸 Українські жінки – це невичерпне джерело стійкості, вигадливості та продуктивності. Чому б не спрямувати зусилля всього народу на його захист і відновлення?

🔸 Україна стикнулася з величезним викликом відбудови всього, що зруйнувала Росія. Україна не може собі дозволити обійтися без внеску жінок у ці зусилля.

” if the country rebuilds the whole people, not just the male half, then the potential of Ukraine is limitless “,-wrote in the pro народal 🇦nomu blog Mrs. Ambassador of the United Kingdom in Ukraine lady Melinda Simmons 🇬🇧🤝🇺🇦.

🔸 I have set myself the goal of identifying one – only one – priority that will help secure the future: Ukraine must create more opportunities for women.

🔸 The role of women is changing. They serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular on the frontlines. Women are shifting territories. They are rebuilding the schools. The country is beginning to understand the contribution that an entire half of its population can make.

🔸 Ukrainian women are an inexhaustible source of resilience, profitability and productivity. Why not direct the efforts of the whole people for its protection and restoration?

🔸 Ukraine has faced a huge challenge of rebuilding everything that destroyed Russia. Ukraine cannot afford to do without the contribution of women in this effort.

