Border guards destroy fourth Russian Murom-M system in month

29.08.2023

Border guards in the Kharkiv direction destroyed the Murom-M long-range visual surveillance complex.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service, according to Ukrinform.

“Kharkiv direction. Border aerial reconnaissance revealed that the Steel Frontier fighters destroyed it with a kamikaze drone. And this is the fourth Murom-M long-range visual surveillance complex on the account of our soldiers this month,” the statement said.

As reported, soldiers of the National Guard’s Rubizh rapid response brigade destroyed a Russian Murom-M observation complex in the Bakhmut direction.

Like this: Like Loading...