What Republicans Who Oppose Ukraine Get Wrong

Steven Moore succinctly lays out the case for why all-Americans, most especially Republicans, should be united in giving military aid to Ukraine.
Good video that needs to be shown to those stuck in Putin’s rear end. Although I doubt it would make any difference to them, the hatred they have for Ukraine overpowers any logic and commonsense.
I disagree on the hatred for the average person, Westerner, for Ukraine. The western media brainwashes and has for decades. They make it personal and by party lines. Don’t you agree, foccusser?
I’m not brainwashed, so why should these Western leaders be brainwashed? After all, they are supposed to be smarter than me.
Not you personally, but many are, is what I was saying.
I agree on all supporting Ukraine.
However, in 2014, 2005, 2004, 2010, many years before 2016, American Democrats did not support Ukraine, so lets not kid ourself. When I say Democrats, I’m talking about politicians.
IT was the Democrats who disarmed Ukraine with Clinton, and disarmed us with Obama/Biden and even Obama in 2005 with the U.S. Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, as Barack Obama, was a D from Illinois then.
If you just look at the last few years, you’ll be misled by person’s intentional or lack of knowledge perceptions.
True. Bush was in favor of Ukraine joining Nato.
The Dems have done nothing to deter Putin, neither have the Republicans. It was Bush in charge when russia invaded Georgia.
Many must see, it’s been America, the West, that has been appeasing Putler.
It’s way more complex. RuSSia did defacto control Ukraine since her independence. A revolt should have been backed by a strong army and Nato. Ukrainians, wonderful people they are, were naïve and keep paying the bitter price every day.
It has always been the American Democrat politicians who appease Putler the most and stop Ukraine from becoming part of NATO etc.
It doesn’t look well for anyone’s IQ level, who must be told why it is right to support Ukraine and why it is wrong to do so with mafia land. Even a simple thing called common sense should be enough. Makes one question what sort of primates we have in high places. Reminds me a lot of monkeys with pistols.
Enough said!