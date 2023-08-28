Ukrainian drones defeated the coast guard base in the Crimea: details of the operation

Marta Gichko08:44, 08/28/232 minutes.1434

As a result of the strikes, the enemy suffered losses in killed and wounded.

The Special Operations Forces, together with other units of the Defense Forces, hit the objects of the 126th Coast Guard Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

According to the press service of the MTR, during the attack, several strike UAVs were used, which inflicted damage on the location of the specified enemy unit in Perevalnoye (Crimea).

As a result of the strikes, the enemy suffered losses in killed and wounded.

The complexity of the operation lay in certain features of the terrain. But the drones successfully overcame the route and reached the targets.

The photo shows one of the UAVs that participated in the operation," the SSO noted.

One of the UAVs that attacked the invaders / MTR

