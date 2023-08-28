There is money: Ukraine maximizes arms production, – Zelensky

Antonina Dolomanzhi22:10, 28.08.233 min.77

In particular, we are talking about the production of Ukrainian guns, shells, drones, missiles and armored vehicles.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country plans to maximize its own production of weapons , in particular shells, drones, missiles, armored vehicles, and the like.

He noted that the state has the finances for this.In particular, the President recalled that at today’s meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, its participants discussed the situation on the front line.

“First of all, the Kupyanskoe direction, the key points of the Donetsk region – Bakhmut, Avdeevka, Maryinka, the southern directions, in particular, Orekhovsky,” he said. Zelensky’s address for August 28Zelensky’s address for August 28Also at Headquarters, they heard a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate regarding the plans of the occupiers.

The head of state promised that Ukraine would definitely respond to them and do it “in a way that they do not expect.

“In addition, today Zelensky held a separate meeting on the Ukrainian production of weapons, which was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Strategic Industry, Ukroboronprom and heads of domestic production.

“Guns that are made in Ukraine. Shells that are made in Ukraine. Drones, missiles, armored vehicles. We are increasing production volumes as much as possible. Ukraine can do it. Our defense industry will give better results,” he stressed.

The president also said that he had set several tasks for his subordinates for the next Headquarters.

The first one concerns the winterization report, which will include various aspects, in particular safety.

The second is training programs for the use of new combat aircraft. “Everything has already been done politically.

The key now is to prepare the infrastructure quickly and efficiently. And this is already a military task,” he said.

In addition, Zelensky said that he heard a report from law enforcement officers on checking the work of military medical commissions throughout the country.

According to him, this issue will be considered at the next meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

“We will present the report and the decision to the society,” the head of state added.

