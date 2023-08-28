Russia’s Tor-M1 SAM system smashed in Luhansk

VIDEO28.08.2023 22:46

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed Russia’s Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system in the Luhansk region.

The relevant statement was made by Luhansk Regional Military Administration Head Artem Lysohor on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A company of the Achilles unmanned combat aerial vehicles of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Ivan Sirko hit Russia’s self-propelled unit of the Tor-M1 SAM system in the Luhansk region,” the report states.

https://t.me/luhanskaVTSA/13213?embed=1

With a precise FPV kamikaze drone attack, the Achilles operators disabled the enemy SAM system worth about USD 25 million.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...