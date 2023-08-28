Putin Informs Indian Prime Minister that Lavrov Will Represent Russia at G20 Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not personally attend the G20 summit in Delhi.

According to the Russian news agency Interfax, based on information from the office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin informed the Indian Prime Minister in a phone conversation that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia at the meeting on September 9 and 10.

The statement reads that Modi “expressed understanding in connection with this decision.”

During the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Putin participated in G20 meetings via video conference. He also declined to participate in the 2022 event in Bali, where world leaders condemned his armed invasion of Ukraine.

In early August, Western media reported, citing sources in the Kremlin, that Putin was not ruling out a personal attendance of the G20 summit.

Earlier, it was announced that Putin would not attend the UN General Assembly in September, and the Russian delegation would be led by Lavrov, who had already visited New York in April during Moscow’s presidency of the Security Council.

Putin also did not attend the BRICS summit in South Africa, as the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in connection with the abduction of the Ukrainian children.

https://www.eurointegration.com.ua/eng/news/2023/08/28/7168359/

