Partisans eliminate military patrols in Luhansk

28.08.2023

Representatives of the Ukrainian resistance movement have eliminated enemy military patrols in temporarily occupied Luhansk. The partisans also conduct reconnaissance in the city controlled by the Russian invaders.

The ATESH partisan movement reported this on its Telegram Channel on Sunday, August 27, according to Ukrinform.

The partisans note that representatives of the “LPR” group from various units of the occupation forces in Luhansk region cooperate and go over to the side of Ukraine. In addition, the local population also helps the partisans and joins the ranks of the resistance forces.

“Our agents are conducting reconnaissance in the occupied city. We also managed to eliminate military patrols operating in Luhansk. Some Russian soldiers have not been found so far. Soldiers from AC 2 (“LPR”) and other military units are joining our ranks, as well as civilian population,” said the ATESH movement.

It is noted that the residents of Luhansk, who live in the temporarily occupied territory, “realized their mistakes and do not want to be involved in the “Russian world”.

Earlier, it was reported that the partisans told about the beginning of problems with the logistics of the occupiers in Crimea.

