Partisans blew up a barracks with “Kadyrovtsy” in Energodar

August 28, 2023

Today in the occupied Energodar there was an explosion at the headquarters of the Russian OMON. Ukrainian partisans carried out a sabotage operation in coordination with military intelligence, as a result of which the barracks of the Kadyrovites from the Akhmat-1 unit were attacked. According to incoming information, after the occupation of the city, the “Kadyrovtsy” seized and converted for their needs the building on the street. Builders, 46, where the local branch of one of the Ukrainian banks used to be.

Information about the location of the invaders was made available to the Ukrainian special services, after which an operation was developed to strike.

This morning, an explosion thundered at the place of deployment of “Kadyrovites”, as a result of which the mercenaries were injured, and a fire started in the building. At the moment, information about the losses of the invaders is being specified.





There are no casualties or casualties among the civilian population, the GUR noted. A whole series of explosions that took place the day before during the week caused the urgent evacuation of the local occupation administration. Currently, the city is undergoing checks and limited access to the Internet. Earlier, we wrote that two explosions thundered near the ZNPP : the Russians are intensively mining all the environs of Energodar.

