New behind-the-scenes details of Scholz and Macron’s conversations with Putin about Ukraine emerged – Bild

New behind-the-scenes details of the dramatic days leading up to the war in Ukraine have become known.

Vladimir Putin shocked the world in February 2022 when he attacked Ukraine and threatened to wipe the neighboring country from the world map.

The leaders of the Western world tried to dissuade the Kremlin warmonger , including Chancellor Olaf Scholz.Journalist Stéphane Lambie got a glimpse of the phone conversations between Scholz and Macron, who exchanged views on Putin on March 4, 2022, the ninth day of full-scale war in Ukraine. Lambie describes this conversation in his new book “Emergency Management in Wartime,” writes Bild .

What Scholz and Macron discussed about Putin

During the conversation, Macron asked Scholz how his conversation with Putin went, to which the German chancellor replied: “It won’t get better.

Something worries me more than negotiations: he (Putin) does not complain about all the sanctions.

I don’t know if he did this during a conversation with you. But he didn’t even mention sanctions,” Scholz said then. Macron replied: “And with me too.

“The German chancellor also lamented that Putin only told him about his view of Ukraine.”He told me about all his ideas on how to find a compromise. He talked about demilitarization, denazification …

And he asked me to recognize Crimea as part of Russia. And the independence of these republics. Nothing new, frankly,” Scholz said.︎Scholz also noted that he tried to organize a summit meeting.

“When I asked him if sooner or later there should be a meeting on Ukraine with you, with me, with Zelensky and with him (Putin), he did not completely refuse. However, he named two conditions. Firstly, for a ceasefire there should not be no reason.

Then he just talked about the three of us: about you, me and him. Without Zelensky,” Scholz told Macron.According to Scholz, Putin also voiced conspiracy theory ideas.

“Then he said that the Ukrainian delegation went to Poland because they want to talk to the leadership of the United States to get their instructions…

” Then Scholz laughed and concluded: “Something like that. That’s it.

“Macron replied: “Thank you, it was very similar to the conversation I had with him yesterday. I think he is now very determined to go to the end. The nature and brutality of his television message, as well as all the initiatives that he took in talks with civilian organizations in Russia over the past few hours are of great concern.To put it bluntly.

“It is noted that it was clear to Scholz and Macron that Putin had become radical and behaved unpredictably.

