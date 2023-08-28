Macron said that France is not going to fight with the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia

Veronika Prokhorenko20:45, 28.08.232 minutes.291

The French leader ruled out the possibility that Paris would take a direct part in the battles with the Russian Federation.

France will not enter into direct hostilities with Russia, because it seeks to “avoid any escalation of the Ukrainian conflict,” said French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier, he also said that Putin cannot be brought to justice in The Hague if he remains the only person “in power” in the Russian Federation with whom it will be possible to talk about “peace.”

With a new thesis on the role of France in the war, Macron spoke at the annual conference of ambassadors on August 28, Radio Liberty writes .

The politician stressed that Paris is trying to avoid “any” escalation of the “conflict” in Ukraine and ruled out the possibility of France’s direct participation in confronting the invaders on the battlefield.

