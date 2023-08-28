Details Of Prigozhin’s Secret Instruction, Drawn Up In Case Of Death

The head of PMC Wagner should become “Lotus”.

28.08.2023

The founder of the private military company “Wagner”, Yevgeny Prigozhin, once drew up a secret instruction with an algorithm of PMC actions in various scenarios. Even with the elimination of the entire top mercenaries – Prigozhin, Utkin, Chekalov.

According to the recommendations, the commander with the call sign “Lotus” should become the leader of Wagner. This is reported by the VCHK-OGPU telegram channel, which is close to the Russian security forces.

“According to the algorithms of this instruction, after the confirmation of the death of the ringleaders, the acting head of the PMC became the commander with the call sign “Lotus”. This can be announced immediately after the funeral of Prigozhin and “Lotus” will come out of the shadows”, – stated in the message.

The source also said that when the vast majority of mercenaries left Belarus, it was announced to the commanders in strict secrecy that the holiday would last 3 weeks, and then most of the group would go to Africa. In particular, the most combat-ready units of 5 and 10 COs would land in Libya and Mali respectively.

But because of Prigozhin’s liquidation, there is no talk of that now. The grouping in Africa is in a state of uncertainty and fear for its fate. It is predicted that all the mercenaries there will join the Russian Ministry of Defence.

