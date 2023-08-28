Ludmila Zhernovskaya22:25, 28.08.232 minutes.

The country’s Foreign Ministry did not provide details.

Consul General of the Russian Federation in Almaty Evgeny Bobrov said that in Kazakhstan there is a certain decline in the level of use and study of the Russian language.”

In recent years, Russian-language schools and classes have been reduced, the exclusion of the Russian language subject from the program for first grade students with the Kazakh language of instruction has caused some concern in society,” he said in an interview with the TASS propaganda a few days ago .

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, announced today that Bobrov completed his diplomatic mission on August 26 and left the country.

He did not elaborate on what caused it.

“I have in my hands the data of the Ministry of Education on which schools teach in which language: out of 7711 public schools, 3957 schools teach only in the Kazakh language, 1203 in Russian, and 2551 schools in Kazakh and Russian

At the same time, there are no plans for a complete transition of all schools in the country exclusively to the Kazakh language of instruction,” Radio Azattyk quotes him . Consul General of Russia left Kazakhstan after scandalConsul General of Russia left Kazakhstan after scandal

Attacks of the Russian Federation towards Kazakhstan

Recall that in the autumn on the TV channel “Russia-1” one of the “experts” said that they should “pay attention” to Kazakhstan after Ukraine.

According to him, “Nazi trials” may begin in the country.

And the husband of Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan, director Tigran Keosayan, called the people of Kazakhstan “ungrateful brothers.” “Take a close look at Ukraine. Think seriously,” he said.

