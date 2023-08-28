Combat drones attack Russian military airfield in Bryansk region

28.08.2023

On the night of August 28, 2023, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked a military airfield in Russia’s Bryansk region.

The relevant statement was made by Baza Telegram channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack a military airfield in the Bryansk region,” the report states.

According to the preliminary data, three loitering munitions were fired from Ukraine.

Allegedly, all drones were shot down by the air defense units. The fragments landed on the territory of the airfield, and grass caught fire. No casualties were reported. Reportedly, the military equipment remained intact.

A reminder that Russian authorities in the Bryansk region reported on drone attacks on Saturday, August 26. Moscow was complaining of drone attacks on July 30 and August 1.

