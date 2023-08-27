Vitaly Saenko20:42, 08/27/233 min.125

In particular, the production of Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles, Stugna and Korsar anti-tank missile systems continues.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the production of Ukrainian missiles during the war.

The head of state stated this in an interview that was broadcast during a nationwide telethon. “We have fired various missiles and are firing them. We are firing Neptunes, Stugnas, Corsairs.

I cannot say how many Stugnas and Corsairs we are releasing. This is not dozens of times more than before the war. Not dozens,” Zelensky said.The President noted that at the front, the Ukrainian military needs a colossal amount of various weapons.

They want even more. But you can’t even imagine how much we are building.

It’s just huge, a lot,” Zelensky added.At the same time, he noted that in Ukraine they began to build artillery that meets NATO standards.”It has never been in Ukraine and should not have been.

But we were able to come to an agreement and we have domestic artillery, which is on the battlefield today. This is the 155th caliber. We already have production.

This is still not enough, very little for the front, but many times more than what it was,” Zelensky said.According to the president, a lot of things need to be discussed with international partners in order to obtain technological permits.”We are building a large number of drones.

This is an absolute story. Everything that we have in Ukraine is produced. I check everything,” Zelensky said.

He added that at every meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, these issues are constantly checked, and if there are difficulties in fulfilling some contracts, then every week “everything is signed and everything is ordered.

“The head of state said that the task is to order everything for production to the maximum.

