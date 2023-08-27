Ukraine’s Secretive ‘White Wolves’ Unit Has Destroyed 216 Tanks: Kyiv

8/26/23
Ukrainian intelligence has released aerial footage which it claims shows the incapacitation of a number of Russian tanks as it boasts that the mysterious “White Wolves” unit had on its own successfully taken out two regiments since the invasion began 18 months ago.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) estimated that the unit had “destroyed” 216 tanks since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the “special military operation” in February 2022, citing a figure of 94 tanks per regiment.
A Russian tank battalion is usually comprised of between 31 to 40 main battle tanks, according to various current affairs outlets. Three battalions form a regiment, equating to around 93-100 tanks a regiment—suggesting the Ukrainian armed forces have wiped out more than two regiments.
The SBU said that the footage shows the White Wolves “destroy[ing] the third Russian tank regiment,” on the basis that “the full-time strength of the tank regiment of the Russian army is 94 units, our guys have already ‘closed’ two regiments on their account and are persistently finishing the third!”
A video posted by the SBU on Saturday shows a series of moments in which drones appear to drop explosives on Russian tanks. Several armored vehicles in various locations, including hidden under trees and between buildings, are seen being destroyed in the same manner.
It remains unclear when each of the tanks were destroyed, and over how long a period of time. Newsweek approached the SBU via email for further comment on Saturday.
In recent months, the Ukrainian armed forces have been probing the Russian defensive lines, entrenched over the winter, as it began its long-awaited counteroffensive on the occupied regions of the country.