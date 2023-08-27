Ukraine tried to attack offshore platforms “Chernomorneftegaz”: British intelligence called the reason

27.08.2023

Ukraine attempted to attack Chornomorneftegaz offshore platforms, known as the Boyko towers. Near them last week there was a collision, during which a Russian military aircraft tried to hit a Ukrainian small boat.

The importance of the platforms lies in the fact that they can be used as forward deployment bases, helicopter landing sites and long-range missile systems, which is why they are now fiercely contested. This was stated by the British Ministry of Defense.

The British Defense Ministry noted the increase in tension in the Black Sea, which resulted in clashes between Ukrainian and Russian naval and air forces around strategically important gas and oil platforms between Crimea and Odessa.

These platforms, known as the “Boyko towers”, have been operated by the Russian-held company Chernomorneftegaz since 2014.

Back in 2022, Ukraine launched strikes against several Russian-controlled platforms.

“Both Russia and Ukraine also periodically occupied them with troops,” the British Defense Ministry noted.

Last week there was a new collision at the platforms. Then, a Russian aircraft tried to fire on a Ukrainian military boat near a platform in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

“The platforms have valuable hydrocarbon resources. However, like Serpent’s Island in the west, they can be used as forward deployment bases, helicopter landing sites and long-range missile systems,” the British Defense Ministry explained the strategic importance of the platforms in a war.

Recall that earlier in Russia they announced the alleged destruction of a Ukrainian military boat near the Boyko tower, confirming the statement with the publication of a low-quality video. The GUR decided to tell a more complete version of the collision and posted a video of how a Russian plane attacked a boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea and received a missile in response. Neither the Ukrainian military nor the boat they were on were injured.

It was also reported that on August 24, on the Independence Day of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the details of the special operation of the Ukrainian military in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The defenders of our state landed on the peninsula, liquidated 30 invaders and damaged enemy boats. The group left the Crimea without loss.

