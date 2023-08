08/27/2023

Ukraine is developing several tools at once for the repatriation of children. Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets informed about it. According to him, Kyiv plans to involve third parties in resolving the problem. Also, the international community does not stop trying to punish those responsible for kidnapping children.

