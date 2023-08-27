veth

Trump Raised Over $7 Million For “His” Election Via Prison Merchandise

Veronika Prokhorenko 08/27/23

We are talking about donations that the former US president received for the new election campaign.

Former US leader Donald Trump has raised more than $7 million in donations in a new bid to lead America by selling off his prison merchandise.

We are talking about souvenirs with a photograph of Trump, which the politician was forced to take in a Georgia state prison during a formal arrest on August 25, Politico notes . 

Then a well-known businessman, due to his arrest, created a real resonance in the network. He filed this, as the only US president in 243 years to have such a police station photo in his arsenal, on the social network ” X ” (formerly Twitter). 

As of last Friday, the Trump campaign has reportedly raised about $4.18 million in related sales. 

This is a record figure in the history of the United States, when such a merch has collected so many donations. 

Now, as part of “earnings” for the election campaign, Trump sells T-shirts, stickers, posters and other souvenirs with his “historical” photo. 

The cost of production – from 12 to 34 dollars. In just the past three weeks, Trump has raised nearly $20 million “for the election.” This is more than half of what the Trump campaign managed to raise in the first seven months of this year, Politico points out.

