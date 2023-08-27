They beat the commander and surrendered with him: 52 invaders changed their minds about dying for Putin

Elena Kovalenko18:51, 08/27/232 minutes.538
The occupiers complained about the lack of food and ammunition, after which they beat their commander and surrendered with him.
More than 50 invaders surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Rabotino area of the Zaporozhye region .
According to the RosTG-channel, the invaders complained about the lack of food and ammunition, after which they beat their commander and surrendered with him.
A source in the General Staff confirmed the information about the surrender of 52 soldiers and one commander of the occupying army.“
A week ago, we had serious losses, many boys died.
At the same time, they stopped delivering food, we searched on our own, but there were often moments when there was simply nothing to eat,” one of the occupiers said.
The fighters asked the commander to let them retreat, but after receiving a negative answer, 52 people decided to surrender. Before that, they attacked the commander, “twisted him” and surrendered to the Ukrainians along with the officer
2 comments
They “twisted” him? Does this mean they wrung his neck? 😂
Starving the orcs is just one of the consequences of the AFU hitting mafia logistics relentlessly. This is just one more reason why planes and ATACMS would be so useful.
Russian top propagandist Margarita Simonyan claims that a drone has fallen near her house for the second time in a week.
The drone “falls loudly,” she complained on the air of one of the Russian propaganda TV channels. In her opinion, someone wants to give the citizens of the Russian Federation a “great demonstrative horror.”
“Next to our house, a drone fell for the second time in a week … At half past three you wake up, just having time to fall asleep,” Simonyan said.
SHE HAS SLEEPING PROBLEMS HAHAHAHA