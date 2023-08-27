They beat the commander and surrendered with him: 52 invaders changed their minds about dying for Putin

Elena Kovalenko18:51, 08/27/232 minutes.538

The occupiers complained about the lack of food and ammunition, after which they beat their commander and surrendered with him.

More than 50 invaders surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Rabotino area of ​​the Zaporozhye region .

According to the RosTG-channel, the invaders complained about the lack of food and ammunition, after which they beat their commander and surrendered with him.

A source in the General Staff confirmed the information about the surrender of 52 soldiers and one commander of the occupying army.“

A week ago, we had serious losses, many boys died.

At the same time, they stopped delivering food, we searched on our own, but there were often moments when there was simply nothing to eat,” one of the occupiers said.

The fighters asked the commander to let them retreat, but after receiving a negative answer, 52 people decided to surrender. Before that, they attacked the commander, “twisted him” and surrendered to the Ukrainians along with the officer

