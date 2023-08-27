“There will be no more goodwill gesture”: how the mood in the Russian Army has changed, ex-KGB officer explained

Ukrainian society should not entertain the illusion that the Russians will run away from the front. Their flight from Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson regions last year, which was called “goodwill gestures”, was caused by unpreparedness for a real war. Now the mood in the Russian army has changed. This opinion was expressed on the air of the TV channel by the former foreign intelligence officer of the KGB of the USSR Alexander Zelenko on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel.

“Gestures of goodwill” – what happened with Kherson, in the Kyiv region, in the Kharkiv region – are connected with the fact that at that moment they were not ready to fight. They came in a ceremonial march simply to accept slaves as citizenship … Here Medvedchuk rendered us a “great service”, who convinced Putin that the Ukrainians were eager to fall under the rule of Russia, and robbed him of a colossal amount … After they faced popular resistance, and with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they realized that it would not be a walk, it would be a serious war, ”comments the guest on the air.

According to him, that is why the Russians began to defend themselves, and it is so hard for the Ukrainian army to “gnaw through” their defense.

“On average, 1,500 volunteers enroll in the army every day in Russia. It seems like a small amount, but it accumulates a lot in a month. And the flow never stops. They hate us. And now they have a thesis: “It doesn’t matter what started the war. We cannot lose it,” Zelenko says.

He also added that life in Russia is hard and costs very little, so Russian soldiers and officers may find a “heroic” death in Ukraine more attractive than a slow death in their homeland.

“For them, Solovyov formulated the choice very well, he said in such a spirit that you still have to either die drunk under the fence, or take risks at the front, so death at the front is better. And a huge number of Russian soldiers and officers choose this path. Therefore, they will fight seriously, toughly, I’m not sure that to the last drop of blood, but you still shouldn’t expect flight and retreat, ”summed up the ex-foreign intelligence officer of the KGB of the USSR.

Earlier, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, on FREEDOM, noted that the enemy has panic in connection with the Ukrainian offensive, but the Russians are not going to flee from the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

