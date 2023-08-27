“The plane will crumble in the air”: Prigozhin “predicted” his death in an old interview (video)

Anastasia Gorbacheva15:37, 27.08.232 minutes.723

Some users believe that Yevgeny Prigozhin knew about his death.

An old interview with the deceased Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin gave rise to new rumors about his death. In the video, he says that he would rather die than lie to his country.“

We still have a gold fund that is gradually being expelled, because the gold fund is men with balls. They are not ready to lick the asses of the higher management – they are ready to be honest.

Today we have reached the boiling point. Why am I telling everything honestly? Because “I have no right to lie to those people who will live in this country further. Better kill me.

But I will not lie, I must honestly say that Russia is on the verge of disaster. And if these screws are not adjusted today, the plane will crumble in the air” , the message says.

After the death of the main “Wagnerite”, a 40-second excerpt of his interview, filmed back in April, appeared on the network.

Some users decided that Prigozhin knew that he would be killed, and some saw the Kremlin’s involvement in the death of the leader of the PMC. An old interview with Prigozhin gave rise to rumors about his death

