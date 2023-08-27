The New Chief of Wagner PMC? (video)

08/27/2023

Anton Yelizarov may replace Yevgeny Prigozhin after fatal plane crash

Senior Wagner member Anton Yelizarov could head the private military group after the death of it’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Several Telegram channels linked to the Wagner group say that Yelizarov may have already started heading the mercenaries. Hailed as “hero of russia,” Yelizarov led the Wagner fighters in claiming control of Ukraine’s salt-mining town of Soledar in January 2023.

© CRUX 2023

