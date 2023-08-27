Soldiers of the Liut Brigade show the liberation of the village from the enemy

26 August, 2023

Mopping-up operation in the settlement by fighters of the “Safari” assault regiment. Summer 2023. Frame from the video of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

The soldiers of the Safari Assault Regiment of the National Police Liut (Rage – ed.) Brigade have demonstrated how they are clearing the settlement from the Russian invaders.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs published a video of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers on its social networks.

The Special Forces checked every building where Russians could be hiding and engaged in a firefight.

The video footage shows that there is not a single undamaged building in the settlement in one of the frontline areas. Presumably, this is a small village. Some houses are completely destroyed, while others are left without roofs and windows.

Among the ruins, the Russian invaders had set up their positions, supposedly hiding in the basements of the houses from artillery fire.

According to the video, Ukrainian soldiers stormed the settlement and fired at the Russian positions with small arms. During close combat, they also used hand grenades.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the soldiers of the Safari assault regiment killed at least five Russian invaders, and more than 10 were wounded in the battle.

The Liut Assault Brigade is a paramilitary unit of the Ukrainian police that is part of the Offensive Guard.

The brigade was created on the basis of the Safari and Tsunami Special Purpose Regiments and the Luhansk-1 Battalion of the Special Police Patrol Service named after Hero of Ukraine Serhii Hubanov.

Liut Assault Brigade. Photo from open sources

In July, the sniper instructors of the Come Back Alive Foundation trained 40 soldiers of the National Police Liut Assault Brigade.

Training of marksmen of the “Lyut” Brigade. July 2023. Freeze frame from the video of the Come Back Alive Foundation

The training took place within the framework of the Beast Catchers project, which was launched in June 2023.

The Foundation also transferred and helped customize 32 optical and 8 thermal imaging sights, observation optics, rangefinders, weather stations, silencers, and other equipment with a total cost of UAH 2,786,383,81.

