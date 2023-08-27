Powerful blasts ring out in Russia’s Kursk

27.08.2023

On the night of August 27, a series of massive explosions was reported in the Russian city of Kursk.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to Russia’s Telegram channels.Residents reported loud explosions over the city. Because of the powerful explosions, car alarms went off in the streets.

A total of six to thirteen “super-powerful bangs” rang out.

So far, local officials have not commented on the information about the explosions or air defense engagement.

It should be recalled that last night, drones attacked Moscow region. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the air defense system destroyed a drone on the approach to the capital in the Istra district.

Amid the attack, the airports of Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Domodedovo suspended all departures and temporarily shut down for any landings.

