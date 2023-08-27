Anastasia Gorbacheva17:54, 08/27/232 minutes.148

It is noted that the consequences are much worse than it seems in the video.

Soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine defeated the column of Russian invaders. “Arrival” was recorded near Kakhovka in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region .

It is noted that the 205th separate motorized rifle brigade came under attack, the war criminals of which complained about the arbitrariness of the command.

“A beautiful arrival in the logistics column of the 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 49th OVA in the Kakhovka area.

Tsimes is that this is the same scandalous 205th, in which the meat complains that their command is sent to the islands for slaughter non-stop and the losses are literally going through the roof.

Along the way, they have slaughter not only on the “islands”, but everything is fine at the entrance,” military analyst Alexander Kovalenko said in his Telegram channel.He also showed the consequences of the arrival, which were filmed by the invaders themselves.

At the same time, it is reported that not all of the destroyed vehicles were caught on camera.“Here he is, the arrival… Here is the car…

That’s how the whole column is broken,” says the author of the video. Russian convoy destroyed near Kakhovka

