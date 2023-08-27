More than 100 health facilities destroyed by Russians already rebuilt in Kyiv

27.08.2023 03:19

More than 100 health facilities, which had been destroyed in Russian attacks, were rebuilt in the Kyiv region.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kyiv Regional Military Administration Deputy Head Lesia Karnaukh, among such facilities, there are 13 primary health centers, nine hospitals, two municipal diagnostics centers, Kyiv Regional Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine Center, and four other objects.

The network of health facilities is being restored through funding from the regional budget, volunteer aid, proceeds from the economic activities of health facilities, and financial assistance from charitable organizations.

Karnaukh mentioned that reconstruction works are carried out with respect to modern inclusion approaches to make health facilities accessible to all categories of the population.

