Massive Fire Covered Plant In Berdiansk, Russians Brought Their Weapons Overnight There

Ukrainian troops taught the invaders the ‘country lore’.

27.08.2023

A fire broke out at one of the plants in the occupied Ukrainian city of Berdiansk on August 27. The fire broke out on the territory of the plant captured by the occupiers, where they brought their weapons.

The Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov confirmed the information about the fire at the enterprise. He noted that local residents did not hear the sounds of explosions, but the day before they saw that the Russians took their weapons into the occupied workshops of the plant.

“That’s country lore: if there is a black smoke over the occupied land, then something from the enemy is probably burning. This time there is a strong fire in occupied Berdiansk. According to preliminary information, on the territory of one of the enterprises,” Mayor Fedorov said.

The local social media report that warehouses of the Dormash Manufacture are on fire in occupied Berdiansk. Russian troops kept their weapons and war machinery there.

Like this: Like Loading...