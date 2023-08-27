Defense forces advance beyond Rabotino, occupiers suffer losses and urgently transfer troops

27.08.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Ukrainian troops continue their counterattack on Zaporozhye. After the liberation of Rabotino, they move in the direction of the neighboring village – Novoprokopovka, as well as in the direction of Malaya Tokmachka – Ocheretovatoye.

The Russians in these areas suffer significant losses, which is why they are forced to transfer troops from other sectors of the front. Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tauride direction, spoke about the situation in Zaporozhye on the air of the telethon.

“Despite the rather difficult combat conditions, our troops advanced in the areas of Urozhaynoye and Rabotino. And they are currently advancing towards Novoprokopovka near Rabotino and towards Malaya Tokmachka-Ocheretovatoye,” Shtupun said.

In order to hold back the offensive of the defenders of Ukraine, the invaders are forced to urgently transfer troops from other sectors of the front.

“They irretrievably lose up to 100 people every day, and there are still wounded, prisoners. Over the past day, they have lost a total of 305 people. And they are trying to patch it up, but it turns out to be a mess,” Shtupun emphasized.

The speaker noted an increase in the number of enemy air strikes.

“This indicates that other fire weapons cannot hold back the advance of our troops,” Shtupun said.

At the same time, he noted that the Defense Forces would have to go through “quite powerful” enemy defense lines that are located in front.

Recall that earlier the Institute for the Study of War stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have achieved new successes in the west of the Zaporozhye region. And these successes are tactically significant, now the Ukrainian soldiers are moving through the most difficult section of the Russian defense line.

In order to contain the offensive of the Defense Forces, the Russian command transferred part of one of its “elite” formations from the Kremennaya Lugansk region to the Rabotino region in Zaporozhye.

It also became known that the Russian Federation pulled over 100 thousand invaders to the Liman-Kupyansk direction.

The invaders began to fire more intensively at the positions of Ukrainian soldiers on this sector of the front. On the eve of recorded 620 enemy shelling per day.

Only verified information is in our Telegram channel Obozrevatel and Viber . Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...