Analysts have revealed dozens of names of people working on the “Shahed” factory in Russia

Anastasia Gorbacheva 27.08.23

It is noted that it was possible to establish the identity of 43 people.

Analysts have been able to identify dozens of people who are helping the Russian Federation build its Shahed kamikaze attack drones , which were previously supplied by Iran.

The Russians decided to build a plant for the production of UAVs in Tatarstan.

According to experts from the Molfar OSINT agency, the Russians created a drone assembly plant on the basis of a “special economic zone” in Yelabuga, which made it possible to circumvent sanctions, since the zone is outside the customs territory.

At the same time, there is a railway, an airport and a highway near the plant, which allows organizing effective logistics for the delivery of components. Moscow announced that by 2025 they plan to create 6,000 strike UAVs.

In addition, analysts disclosed the data of Russians who are involved in the production of “Shaheds”. A total of 43 people were identified. Most of them are connected with the Russian FSB or the Ministry of Defense.

Drone production plant in Russia – what is known

In 2022, Russia began buying attack drones from Iran for terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities, saving missiles.

In November 2022, Teghera admitted that Moscow had received drones . In addition, information appeared that Iran and Russia signed an agreement on opening a factory for the production of these drones in “Alabuga” – a special economic zone of Tatarstan .

In June 2023, at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby confirmed the information about the construction of a plant for the production of “shaheeds” in Russia and said that “this full-scale defense partnership will harm Ukraine, Iran’s neighbors and the international community.”

According to American intelligence, the plant will provide Moscow with more UAVs than Iran supplied.

In July 2023, the head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalya Gumenyuk, said that the Russians had begun using their own kamikaze drones for attacks .

