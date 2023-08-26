“This is our new product”: Danilov revealed how Ukraine hit the S-400 “Triumph” in the Crimea

Marta Gichko12:15, 08/26/232 minutes.99

According to him, it was a Ukrainian-made rocket, which proved to be flawless.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian launcher of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system in Crimea using a new modern Ukrainian missile.

This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov on the air of Ukrainian Radio . According to him, the rocket that destroyed the “Triumph” was “new and absolutely modern.”

“Yes, this is our new product, which proved to be absolutely flawless,” said Danilov.

The NSDC secretary avoided other technological details. He also did not specify whether it was a completely new development, whether the version of weapons already available in Ukraine was modernized.

However, Danilov revealed that this is the development of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex as part of a program launched in 2020.

Destruction of the Russian “Triumph”

On August 23, at Cape Tarkhankut, a Russian S-400 Triumph long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed by a missile strike .

This happened around 10 am.

As a result of the explosion, the complex itself, anti-aircraft missiles and personnel were completely destroyed.Andriy Yusov , a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, explained that the destruction of the Triumph will have systemic consequences for the development of events on the peninsula.

Russians have very few such systems, they are expensive and are considered the best of what Russia has.

As journalist Yuri Butusov reported, the attack on the Russian air defense center in Crimea, during which the 48Ya6-K1 Podlyot air reconnaissance radar and the launcher of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed, was carried out by the Neptune cruise missile . – Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

