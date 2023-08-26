The Rusich group refused to fight in Ukraine due to the arrest of its co-founder

August 25, 2023

The Russian neo-Nazi group Rusich has announced that it is ceasing to carry out combat missions in Ukraine. According to the group’s telegram channel, the reason for this decision was the detention of one of the founders and leaders of Rusich, Yan Petrovsky, also known under the pseudonym Slavyan.

“In the meantime, the situation with Slavyan is not resolved in the direction we need (extradition of the Russian Federation) – Rusich stops performing any combat missions. There will be time to relax and solve the accumulated cases. If a country cannot protect its citizens, then why should citizens protect the country?” – the group’s telegram channel says.

The detention of Jan Petrovsky took place in Finland, it became known only today. The Ukrainian authorities suspect him of participating in war crimes committed between June 2014 and August 2015 in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Petrovsky himself denies any involvement in these events.

The commander of “Rusich” appears in the sanctions lists of the European Union and the United States. According to the US Treasury Department, he was the leader and commander of a neo-Nazi paramilitary group associated with the private military company Wagner. The European Union also announced that Petrovsky is responsible for actions that threaten the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Since 2004, Jan Petrovsky lived in Norway, where he was an active member of the radical nationalist movement. He participated in the anti-immigrant patrols “Soldiers of Odin”. According to the Norwegian state radio company NRK, Petrovsky fought in Syria on the side of an ultra-right group that supported the government of Bashar al-Assad. Rusich was founded by Petrovsky and Alexei Milchakov in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic in 2011. Norway expelled Petrovsky to Russia in 2016, considering him a threat to national security.

Petrovsky became the commander of “Rusich” in 2022, after the former commander of the group, Alexei Milchakov, was wounded near Kharkov.

