​The Quality of russian “State-of-the-art” Sniper Rifle Can Be Seen in One Video

As practice shows, in order to produce a reliable sniper rifle, it is not enough to draw the letters Z, two-headed eagles and use the name of the Soviet dictator Stalin in its name

In russia, their new Lobaev sniper rifle was quite actively promoted, which was traditionally presented with the epithets “a rifle that has no analogues” and “another technological breakthrough in russian weapons.

“In the series of these rifles from Lobaev Arms, which have appeared since 2010, frank rashism is intertwined, in the form of the active use in the marking of the letter “Z” (one of the symbols of the so-called “special operation”, as the war with Ukraine is called in the russian federation) and names in the style of Stalin times (ТСВЛ-8 “Сталинград” – TSVL-8 “Stalingrad” – TSVL is an abbreviation of the Russian Тактическая Снайперская Винтовка Лобаева – Lobaev Tactical Sniper Rifle in English), the use of a completely non Stalin-time or complitly non-russian caliber of .338 Lapua Magnum or .300 WinMag, as well as real quality, which can be provided by the russian military industry.

Lobaev Tactical Sniper Rifle TSVL-8 “Stalingrad”



The latter is fully demonstrated by the video, which was shot by the russians themselves. It shows the actual operation of the shutter group, when the cartridges are simply stuck in the chamber:

It is also said that such a situation is regular. Moreover, after the shot, it is generally possible to get the cartridge case only with a ramrod.

This is despite the fact that in the case of Lobayev’s sniper rifle, we are talking about actually artificial production, which should ensure exclusive quality.

At the same time, despite the propagandist stories about this sniper rifle, the fact that its quality does not correspond to the declared one is demonstrated by the story from the russian so-called military blogger. In this video, you can see that the silencer of the rifle has been shot through, which may indicate the poor quality of the barrel.

A War Gonzo video, posted with a caption discussing the accuracy of the Lobaev precision rifles used by some Russian units.



The end cap of the rifle's suppressor has been shot out, depending on if a baffle strike too, probably not an issue.#Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar #smallarms pic.twitter.com/9MsKbNu08x — Historical Firearms | Matthew Moss (@historicfirearm) May 15, 2023

Lobaev, the developer of this rifle, also told a rather interesting fact about his products. According to him, all rifles were “modernized” based on the results of actual combat use.

At the same time, it should be noted that all Lobaev rifles are based on Western calibers: .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Win, 6.5×47 Lapua, 6.5-284 Norma, .408 Cheyenne Tactical and others. This is due to the fact that the USSR, and later the russian federation, did not managed to develop and establish the production of similar sniper cartridges. As a result, the russians are now importing sniper rounds through shady schemes.

