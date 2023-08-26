​The Quality of russian “State-of-the-art” Sniper Rifle Can Be Seen in One Video

As practice shows, in order to produce a reliable sniper rifle, it is not enough to draw the letters Z, two-headed eagles and use the name of the Soviet dictator Stalin in its name
In russia, their new Lobaev sniper rifle was quite actively promoted, which was traditionally presented with the epithets “a rifle that has no analogues” and “another technological breakthrough in russian weapons.
“In the series of these rifles from Lobaev Arms, which have appeared since 2010, frank rashism is intertwined, in the form of the active use in the marking of the letter “Z” (one of the symbols of the so-called “special operation”, as the war with Ukraine is called in the russian federation) and names in the style of Stalin times (ТСВЛ-8 “Сталинград” – TSVL-8 “Stalingrad” – TSVL is an abbreviation of the Russian Тактическая Снайперская Винтовка Лобаева – Lobaev Tactical Sniper Rifle in English), the use of a completely non Stalin-time or complitly non-russian caliber of .338 Lapua Magnum or .300 WinMag, as well as real quality, which can be provided by the russian military industry.
The latter is fully demonstrated by the video, which was shot by the russians themselves. It shows the actual operation of the shutter group, when the cartridges are simply stuck in the chamber:
It is also said that such a situation is regular. Moreover, after the shot, it is generally possible to get the cartridge case only with a ramrod.
This is despite the fact that in the case of Lobayev’s sniper rifle, we are talking about actually artificial production, which should ensure exclusive quality.
At the same time, despite the propagandist stories about this sniper rifle, the fact that its quality does not correspond to the declared one is demonstrated by the story from the russian so-called military blogger. In this video, you can see that the silencer of the rifle has been shot through, which may indicate the poor quality of the barrel.
Lobaev, the developer of this rifle, also told a rather interesting fact about his products. According to him, all rifles were “modernized” based on the results of actual combat use.
At the same time, it should be noted that all Lobaev rifles are based on Western calibers: .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Win, 6.5×47 Lapua, 6.5-284 Norma, .408 Cheyenne Tactical and others. This is due to the fact that the USSR, and later the russian federation, did not managed to develop and establish the production of similar sniper cartridges. As a result, the russians are now importing sniper rounds through shady schemes.
https://en.defence-ua.com/weapon_and_tech/the_quality_of_russian_state_of_the_art_sniper_rifle_can_be_seen_in_one_video-7753.html
I’m no military guy, but even I know that a bullet is supposed to exit the rifle from the middle of the silencer, not take a chunk out of it. I don’t see that adding to the accuracy of this latest russian super weapon.
I totally disagree. Concerning friendly fire and being jammed most of the time it is an ace. 😂
Looking at the video of the guy with the jammed bullets, if he needs to get a shot off quickly, he’s dead. 😂
Nice looking Rifle, but if they’re all made like this, not even any use as a fucking Golf club.
A lot more goes into making a Firearm than looks. First you make something that works, then you refine it and refine it and refine it and refine it.
Perhaps then you might begin to make it look sexy.