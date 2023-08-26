Several European countries want to buy Iranian drones, – media

Oleg Davygora00:44, 08/27/233 min.141

The representative of Iran said that none of the contracts for the export of drones with other countries have been terminated.

Speaking to Iranian media, Brigadier General Reza Talai-Nik pointed to the export of Iranian drones to other countries and said that a large number of these countries have requested to purchase drones from Iran.”Our drones have many customers and many countries are asking to buy drones from us,” he said, writes Mehr News Agency .

The general said that Iran does not put all of its drones on display due to some reservations, adding that “unless we have political and security concerns regarding a particular country and we are confident that this drone will not be misused , and given the drone production capacity and domestic demand, we are ready to export drones that are part of the export product portfolio.

Now our drones have a lot of customers, and we have received several requests from Western and European countries, although they do not want to be named,” Talai-Nik said.

The representative said that none of the drone export contracts with other countries have been terminated.”As for past exchanges with countries like Russia, none of them have been cancelled. However, each of them goes through its own specific processes,” he said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

