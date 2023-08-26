Reznikov on the counteroffensive: we will not send soldiers to their deaths without results

26.08.2023

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is going according to plan. According to him, unlike the terrorist state of Russia, our country values ​​its soldiers and does not send them to their death without result.

Reznikov added that Ukraine had previously discussed the plan for the liberation of the territories with its partners. He spoke about this in an interview with the German edition of Bild.

The head of the defense department stressed that the Russian invaders heavily mined the territories and prepared for defense. Ukraine’s partners are aware of the situation at the front and understand that the counteroffensive is proceeding according to the planned schedule.

“Everything is really going according to our plan. This plan was also previously discussed with our partners. And everyone who is really involved in this process knows everything about it. They know what the enemy’s defense is, what security zones are, where are the minefields, where the tanks are where the fortifications are,” Reznikov said.

In addition, the minister added that Ukraine had serious discussions with US officials regarding the issue of a counteroffensive. However, he assured that there was no criticism from partners against the Ukrainian military.

Reznikov also said that Ukraine is moving slower than expected because, unlike Russia, our country wants to protect the lives of its soldiers and preserve military equipment.

“We will not send our soldiers to their deaths in combat without any result. In addition, the Russians now have air superiority. The counteroffensive is not a movie. This is not a Hollywood blockbuster,” the defense minister said.

Recall that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov stressed that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which began in June, is proceeding according to the approved plan. He explained that this was a difficult operation, because the Russian occupiers were well prepared.

Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, admitted that the Defense Forces “fell out of the schedule” for the liberation of the occupied territories and Crimea in particular. Events are developing more slowly than expected, but Ukraine continues to move towards its goal.

