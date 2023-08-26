Putin demanded more active use of child labor due to shortage of workers in Russia

Yuri Kobzar16:19, 08/26/232 minutes.1601

Part of the existing restrictions will be removed, employers will be given benefits for child workers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to simplify the rules for hiring minors in order to cope with the labor shortage in Russia.

Thus, a list of presidential instructions to the government made following the results of the forum “Strong Ideas for the New Times” appeared on the Kremlin’s website .

Among other things, there is also an instruction regarding the removal of certain restrictions on child labor.

Thus, Putin instructed the government to “promote employment” and “incentivize employment” of citizens aged 14-24 who are undergoing full-time education. To this end, it is proposed, in particular, to provide benefits to employers who hire persons under 18 years of age.

A separate instruction proposes that the government lift the existing restrictions on the employment of students from universities and vocational schools if they are hired to produce “high-tech products.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...