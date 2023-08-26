Fire breaks out near Kozacha Bay in Sevastopol – media

26.08.2023 23:50

A fire broke out in the area of Kozacha Bay in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.RFE/RL’s Crimea.Realities project writes about this, Ukrinform reports.

According to media reports, “empty warehouses caught fire.” However, this information is currently unconfirmed.

The Sevastopol department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations does not comment on the situation.

As a reminder, the sounds of explosions have been heard in Crimea almost every day since August.

The Russian authorities explain this as shooting at “Ukrainian drones”, “air defense work” or exercises of the Russian military.

