Elite Neighborhood in Moscow was again attacked by UAVs, airports were closed there: the Russians are hysterical

On the night of Saturday, August 26, all Moscow airports again stopped receiving and sending planes, and the Carpet plan was introduced. Local authorities said that the capital of the aggressor country was attacked by drones, and the Russian Defense Ministry boasted that they shot down one drone over the Moscow region.

Explosions were heard in the Istra district of Moscow. Russian propaganda channels posted videos showing the sound of a drone flying by, a loud explosion, and a bright flash.

The Russians in the network staged a tantrum because of a new attack on Moscow.

“Istra district, Monolith cottage village, just the sound of a whistle and an explosion! Just banged hard, I live in Istra. It was strongly audible at 3:02. Explain what happened! I don’t understand anything!”

“In the suburbs, drone! Why don’t they write that the airspace over Moscow is closed? Sheremetyevo and I have not been able to take off for 2 hours! I woke up from the explosions. Two shots were heard. They wrote on the net.

Later, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the alleged downing of a UAV near the capital of the aggressor country.

“Tonight, air defense forces destroyed a drone on approach to Moscow in the Istra district. There were no preliminary casualties or damage. Emergency services are working at the scene,” Sobyanin said.

At the same time, airports are delaying planes for receiving and sending. The Russian media report that at least 24 flights have been delayed and eight canceled at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports.





On the morning of August 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense traditionally reported on the “suppression of the attack.”

“On August 26, at about 03:00, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects in the territory of Moscow and the Moscow region was suppressed. The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Istra district of the Moscow region by air defense on duty,” the department headed by Sergei Shoigu said.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, on the night of Friday, August 25, explosions thundered in the Kaluga and Tula regions of the aggressor country Russia. Because of this, airspace was closed over Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.

