On Friday, the military counterintelligence of the SBU and the AFU attacked the 126th brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation with a group of drones, several dozen dead and wounded occupiers are known, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, as a result of the special operation, ammunition storage sites were hit and enemy military equipment was seriously damaged.

The source does not specify the exact number of drones used, however, it is known that the attack was carried out by a group of drones that bypassed all Russian protection systems.

https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/931154.html

