We Stand By Ukraine

Natalia Bondarets

Aug 25

🇺🇸The United States has spent less than 3% of the military budget to help Ukraine, and the Armed Forces have already destroyed half of the Russian army, – Senator Graham

🔊 “The United States spent billions during the Cold War to prevent Russian aggression. Now we have spent in Ukraine less than 3% of our defense budget on helping Ukrainian military, and they destroyed half of the Russian army. This is the best investment for American security ever. Ukraine is a wonderful partner! “We haven’t seen a partner like this since Churchill,” Lindsey Graham said during a press conference on Kyiv

Ukraine Today 🇺🇦

