Ukrainians seem to have broken through Russians’ first defense line in south – СNN

Ukrainian fighters seem to have broken through the first line of defense of the Russian military in the south, specifically in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



Source: СNN; Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, in an interview with Al-Mamlaka TV



Quote from CNN: “Signs are growing that Ukrainian forces have penetrated the first line of Russian defenses along part of the southern front lines in Zaporizhzhia region, and are expanding a wedge in the direction of the strategic town of Tokmak.



… Now, several Russian military bloggers are painting a gloomy picture of the front line situation for Moscow’s forces in parts of the south.”

Details: In particular, one Russian milblogger stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south are advancing on Novoprokopivka (the General Staff confirmed this on Friday), and they have also begun a parallel offensive in the area of Verbove in the east – under heavy artillery fire on both fronts.

Some Russian “war correspondents” [as milbloggers style themselves] are reporting that Ukraine is using aircraft to cover the advancing infantry and has dropped additional ammunition in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

They also say the Russian troops need to hold their positions for at least another month and a half to try to achieve success on another part of the front and change the situation on the battlefield.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, also stated that the Ukrainian troops have managed to break through the main first line of defense which the Russians had been preparing for several months. At the same time, he called the Ukrainian offensive, which has been going on for eight weeks, “very slow”.

