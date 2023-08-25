Ukraine hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Guards Brigade in occupied Crimea

Quote: “We can confirm the information; there was a hit. This is not the first attack on the 126th Brigade. As [Chief of the DIU] Major General Kyrylo Budanov said in his last interview, Ukraine can now strike and conduct operations anywhere in occupied Crimea. There will also be plenty of news there shortly.”

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that Ukrainian forces attacked the 126th Separate Guards Coastal Defence Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on 25 August.

Source: LIGA.net Ukrainian news outlet citing Andrii Yusov, representative of the DIU

Details: The intelligence officer said the brigade was attacked in the village of Perevalne in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Thee fact that this information became public from Russian media may serve as a confirmation.

There are currently reports of killed and wounded Russian soldiers, but the information needs to be clarified, Yusov said.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported a strike on the 126th Brigade of the Russian Federation around 10:00.

A channel reader claimed that three were killed and “lots” wounded, brought to the Simferopol hospital on Horkyi Street.

Perevalne is located in the Simferopol district of Crimea. The distance from it to the nearest Ukrainian-controlled territories on Dnipro River’s right bank is about 275 km, and over 300 km to the left bank.

