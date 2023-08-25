Ukraine breakthrough: there are more and more statements in the West about the success of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

August 25, 2023

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are pushing the enemy back at the front.

In the West they say that the most fortified line of defense of the Russians has been broken through Foreign media commented on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the southern front and suggested that the Ukrainian army had already broken through the first line of defense of the Russians in the Zaporozhye region. Now the Defense Forces are expanding their wedge in the direction of the strategic city of Tokmok.

CNN writes about this, noting that signs of a breakthrough in the first line of defense of the Russians, which were considered the most fortified, are growing. The material contains factors that indicate this.

So, on Friday, August 25, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on successes in two directions – in the area of ​​​​the village of Novoprokopovka and to the east of it, the settlement of Ocheretovatoye. Earlier it was reported that the village of Rabotino was taken under control , but the battles with the invaders for it continue.

In the Zaporizhia direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are “strengthening their positions, inflicting artillery fire on the identified enemy targets and conducting counter-battery operations.” The successes of the Ukrainian army are also confirmed by the gloomy forecasts of some Russian military correspondents about the situation on the southern front.

And the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, in an interview with Almamlakatv said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to cross the first line of defense of the Russians in the Zaporozhye direction. Probably, we are talking about success in the Orekhovsky direction, as previously reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“They crossed the main first line of defense. It’s a defense line that the Russians spent many months preparing, there are minefields, dragon’s teeth and anti-tank trenches, and there is a complex matrix of defensive preparations. The Ukrainians are crossing it,” the general said.

According to him, the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not fail at all, although it is moving more slowly than the allies expected. He did not give an assessment of the situation at the front, but stressed that the Ukrainian side had achieved partial success.

Recall that in a recent article by The Wall Street Journal it was said that the United States and Ukraine are arguing about the course of the counteroffensive. The Americans believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are too scattered along the front and, on the contrary, should focus on the Zaporozhye direction in order to break through the Russian defenses and reach the Sea of ​​Azov.

Earlier, Telegraph reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had captured the positions of the Russians near Bakhmut. The Russians are trying to attack the Ukrainian military and conduct offensives in some directions, but to no avail.

