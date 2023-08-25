Stand With Ukraine

Tatiana Goncharko

Aug 25

The man is a lunatic… who has no understanding of what’s really going on

“This war will end when the United States stops funding Ukraine,” says Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate in the Republican presidential primary.

Comment from Jeff Stone :

Our North American media have failed miserably to inform people about what’s really going on, it gets covered like a football game. But what can we expect, they’ve failed similarly to cover dangerous domestic politics. I’m honestly not even sure which side our media is on.

