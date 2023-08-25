Russians panicking over Ukraine’s repeated landing operation in Crimea – call intercept

Following a successful landing made by Ukrainian paratroopers within the temporarily occupied Crimea, panic is now spreading among Russian invaders.

The relevant statement was made by the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, referring to the intercepted call, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the intercepted conversation, a Russian invader is anxiously reporting on a repeated landing, which had allegedly been made by Ukrainian paratroopers near the temporarily occupied Crimea’s village of Novoozerne, situated in the western part of the peninsula.

“The Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry can state that the units of Russian occupation troops are struggling with mental toughness and coordination,” the Ukrainian intelligence concluded.

A reminder that, on the night of August 24, 2023, with the support of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, Ukraine’s intelligence units conducted a special operation and made a landing near the temporarily occupied Crimea’s Olenivka and Maiak. Ukrainian defenders engaged in combat with Russian occupiers. As a result, the enemy suffered personnel and equipment losses, and the Ukrainian flag was raised in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

