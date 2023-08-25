08/25/2023

New York: How it’s inhabitants live under Russian shelling.

Nine years under Russian aggression, but with faith in victory – this is how Ukrainian New York lives. More than 80% of the residents of the village could not withstand the constant attacks from the army of the Russian Federation and left.

Just a kilometer to the frontline, endless air raids, but Donbass New York is invincible. About the modern life of the Ukrainian namesake if the densely populated American metropolis …

