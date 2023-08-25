Neo-Nazis from DShRG “Rusich” delivered an ultimatum to the Kremlin

Angela Bachevskaya00:58, 26.08.232 minutes.1

They are outraged that their leader is in no hurry to return to the Russian Federation.

The Russian neo-Nazi group “Rusich” said they refuse to fight until their leader is returned to Russia from Finland .

The command staff said in a statement that the Russian Federation should secure the extradition of Yan “Slavyan” Petrovsky. “Rusich” stops performing any combat missions. There will be time to relax and solve the accumulated cases.

If a country cannot protect its citizens, then why should citizens protect the country?” they wrote.

The invaders complain that Petrovsky was detained on July 20, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation reacted only after reports of this appeared in the media.

Since July 20, Yan Petrovsky has not been visited by either the Russian consul or a lawyer.

Despite the fact that Slavyan’s wife independently knocked in writing on both the Foreign Ministry and the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation,” the statement says.

Detention of Petrovsky in Finland

Yesterday it became known that the leader of the DShRG “Rusich” was detained on suspicion of participation in the activities of a terrorist group and involvement in crimes in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

It was reported that Ukraine sent Finland a request for the extradition of Petrovsky.

According to Russian channels, he was initially held in a detention center for migrants, but has now been transferred to a prison.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...